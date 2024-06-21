We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
NRG Energy (NRG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
NRG Energy (NRG - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $80.02, indicating a -0.87% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.
The the stock of power company has fallen by 0.46% in the past month, leading the Utilities sector's loss of 5.2% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of NRG Energy in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of $1.38 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.59 billion, down 27.75% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.63 per share and a revenue of $25.46 billion, representing changes of +53.47% and -11.68%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NRG Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.46% lower. Right now, NRG Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, NRG Energy is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.18. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.88, which means NRG Energy is trading at a discount to the group.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.