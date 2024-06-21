We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Pilgrim's Pride (PPC - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $36.84, demonstrating a +1.94% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the poultry producer had gained 1.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.04%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Pilgrim's Pride in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.32, indicating a 200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Pilgrim's Pride. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.57% higher. Right now, Pilgrim's Pride possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Pilgrim's Pride is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 9.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.11 of its industry.
We can also see that PPC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.4.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.