Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Coupang, Inc. (
CPNG Quick Quote CPNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.34, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 37.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.04 billion, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter.
CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $29.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -50% and +20.66%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 45.83% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 161.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.58 for its industry.
One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 8.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.95 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Coupang, Inc. (CPNG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.34, demonstrating a +1.52% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.05, indicating a 37.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.04 billion, up 20.63% from the prior-year quarter.
CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $29.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -50% and +20.66%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 45.83% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 161.69. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.58 for its industry.
One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 8.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 0.95 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.