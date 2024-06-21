We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Itron (ITRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Itron (ITRI - Free Report) standing at $99.12, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy and water meter company had lost 8.06% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.94, indicating a 44.62% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $599.02 million, up 10.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4 per share and a revenue of $2.36 billion, signifying shifts of +19.05% and +8.78%, respectively, from the last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.29% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Itron boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Itron is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.99.
It is also worth noting that ITRI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
