See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
MFS GROWTH FD (MFEGX) - free report >>
JHancock Discpl Value Mid Cap R6 (JVMRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
MFS GROWTH FD (MFEGX) - free report >>
JHancock Discpl Value Mid Cap R6 (JVMRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
Janus Henderson Contrarian D (JACNX - Free Report) : 0.76% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. JACNX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. With annual returns of 13.96% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
John Hancock Discipline Value Mid Cap R6 (JVMRX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.75%. Management fee: 0.71%. JVMRX is a Mid Cap Value fund, which usually invests in companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. This fund has managed to produce a robust 12.54% over the last five years.
MFS Growth Fund A (MFEGX - Free Report) : 0.84% expense ratio and 0.5% management fee. MFEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 15.74% over the last five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.