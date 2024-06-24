We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Countdown to Acuity Brands (AYI) Q3 Earnings: Wall Street Forecasts for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Acuity Brands (AYI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $4.20 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.02 billion, increasing 1.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Acuity Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Acuity Brands Lighting (ABL)' stands at $918.92 million. The estimate suggests a change of -2.3% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG)' will reach $76.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.1%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted operating profit- Intelligent Spaces Group' will likely reach $14.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $12.80 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Adjusted operating profit- Acuity Brands Lighting' to come in at $161.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $159.70 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, Acuity Brands shares have recorded returns of -9.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AYI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.