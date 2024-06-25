Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Agnico Eagle Mines (
AEM Quick Quote AEM - Free Report) closed at $65.66, marking a +0.66% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.67%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.09%.
Shares of the gold mining company have depreciated by 3.66% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.38% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Agnico Eagle Mines in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Agnico Eagle Mines is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.15%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.72 billion, indicating a 0.05% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.16 per share and a revenue of $7.48 billion, indicating changes of +41.7% and +12.88%, respectively, from the former year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.67% decrease. As of now, Agnico Eagle Mines holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Agnico Eagle Mines is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.64. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.97.
Also, we should mention that AEM has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Mining - Gold industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.72.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Image: Bigstock
