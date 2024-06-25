We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.09, moving +1.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.31%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
The company's stock has dropped by 8.89% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's gain of 0.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Aptiv PLC is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.35 billion, up 2.9% from the prior-year quarter.
APTV's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.01 per share and revenue of $21.1 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.66% and +5.23%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Aptiv PLC holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Aptiv PLC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.04.
It is also worth noting that APTV currently has a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.