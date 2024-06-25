We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) reached $24, with a -0.41% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.09%.
The shipping company's stock has dropped by 10.71% in the past month, falling short of the Transportation sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The upcoming earnings release of Star Bulk Carriers will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.80, signifying a 70.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $326.05 million, reflecting a 36.6% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.75 per share and revenue of $1.32 billion, indicating changes of +103.8% and +38.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Star Bulk Carriers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.59% lower. Star Bulk Carriers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, Star Bulk Carriers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.67 for its industry.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 77, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.