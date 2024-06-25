We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dorian LPG (LPG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Dorian LPG (LPG - Free Report) standing at $42.09, reflecting a -1.36% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.31%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the liquified petroleum gas shipping company had lost 11.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 2.76% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Dorian LPG will be of great interest to investors.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.07 per share and a revenue of $492.96 million, signifying shifts of -20.13% and -12.08%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dorian LPG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Dorian LPG possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at valuation, Dorian LPG is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.03. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.67.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.