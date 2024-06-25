We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $1.66, indicating no change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.67%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.09%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 10.27% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.73%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tilray Brands, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $225.65 million, indicating a 22.51% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tilray Brands, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.8% higher within the past month. Right now, Tilray Brands, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.