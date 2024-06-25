We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) to Drill Additional Well in Heisenberg Discovery
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) , the Norwegian energy firm, has received a permit from the Norwegian Offshore Directorate to spud an exploration well in the UK North Sea. The additional exploration well will be drilled in the Heisenberg discovery, offshore Norway.
The well, identified as 35/10-13 S and named “Angel”, is part of production license (PL) 827 SB. The drilling operation will be carried out by the Deepsea Atlantic semisubmersible rig. The rig, owned by Odfjell Drilling, can operate in water depths of up to 3,000 meters and has a maximum drilling depth of 10,670 meters.
In March 2024, Equinor and DNO Norge conducted further exploration and delineated the Heisenberg oil and gas discovery, which is also part of the same production license. PL 827 SB is operated by Equinor, which holds a 51% stake, while DNO Norge owns the remaining 49%.
The Heisenberg discovery is estimated to hold recoverable volumes of 24-56 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). While drilling the appraisal well for the Heisenberg discovery, the two companies also encountered hydrocarbon-bearing sands in a secondary target, referred to as Hummer. Furthermore, Equinor plans to drill another well in the second quarter of 2024 to study a deeper prospect named Angel, alongside extending its exploration of the Heisenberg discovery toward the west.
The Heisenberg discovery is located close to several significant North Sea hubs and within tie-back range. The close proximity of the Heisenberg discovery to other discoveries where DNO Norge is involved, such as the Carmen discovery, facilitates its fast development.
