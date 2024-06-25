3 Carillon Mutual Funds to Boost Your Returns

The Carillon mutual funds are managed by Raymond James Investment Management. Carillon provides various investment choices such as fixed-income and equity funds and mutual funds focused on domestic and international markets. With dedicated portfolio managers conducting research and managing risks, these funds aim to deliver reliable performance and prioritize investors' satisfaction.
We have, thus, chosen three Carillon mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock ( EISIX Quick Quote EISIX - Free Report) fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.
David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.3%), Nordisk A/S (3.1%) and 3i Group plc (2.2%) as of Jan 31, 2024.
EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 7.3% and 10.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec ( HRCIX Quick Quote HRCIX - Free Report) fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.
C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since Jun 27, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (11.9%), Apple Inc. (11.6%) and NVIDIA Corp (6%) as of Jan 1, 2024.
HRCIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.1% and 18.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Carillon Chartwell Real Income ( BERIX Quick Quote BERIX - Free Report) invests in income-producing securities such as inflation-indexed debt securities and fixed-income securities.
Christine F. Williams has been the lead manager of BERIX since Feb 28, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Mortgage Securities (29.6%), US Treasury Bills (20.4%) and Corporate Bonds (17.5%) as of Dec 31, 2023.
BERIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 0.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.64%. BERIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
3 Carillon Mutual Funds to Boost Your Returns
To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
