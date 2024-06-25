WIX Unveils Figma to Wix Studio Plugin to Aid Website Design

Wix.com Ltd ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) recently launched the Figma to Wix Studio plugin. By leveraging the plugin, professionals can seamlessly transfer their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform, allowing them to take advantage of Wix Studio's robust native business solutions, AI-powered tools and agency-level capabilities. This integration not only saves valuable time and resources but also enables designers, agencies and professionals to create more engaging and effective web experiences. Launched in 2023, the Wix Studio platform allows users to leverage the latest AI technology and develop advanced websites at scale. It boasts a newly designed development and creation editor with robust code capabilities and multi-site management workspaces. Wix Studio empowers users to enhance their designs while harnessing its comprehensive suite of business solutions, including eCommerce, Bookings, Events and more. It also provides users with access to new monetization opportunities, Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, WIX is one of the leading SaaS website builder platforms worldwide, which has continuously evolved since its inception in 2006. The company’s platform provides users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure. Wix is well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of AI product offerings and WIX Studio. In the last reported quarter, management noted that more than 1 million Studio accounts have been created by agencies and designers since the rollout of WIX Studio. Rapid conversion of these new accounts has led to more Studio premium subscriptions than expected. WIX Studio is also driving healthy top-line growth in the Partners business. Frequent launch of user-friendly applications bodes well. Recently, it expanded the presence of its AI Website Builder in different global languages apart from English. This is poised to increase user activities on the platform worldwide. In June 2024, WIX introduced advanced AI capabilities for its mobile app builder to facilitate the seamless creation of professional and customized applications. By harnessing the power of AI technology, it improves the designing and alteration of business apps for iOS and Android. In the last reported quarter, WIX posted revenues of $419.8 million, beating the consensus mark by 0.5%. The top line expanded 12% year over year, driven by healthy growth across the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments. Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 60%, 25%, 11% and 4% to the first quarter of 2024 revenues, up 11%, 13%,12% and 9% year over year, respectively. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 107.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 34.9% in the past year. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
WIX Unveils Figma to Wix Studio Plugin to Aid Website Design
Wix.com Ltd (WIX - Free Report) recently launched the Figma to Wix Studio plugin. By leveraging the plugin, professionals can seamlessly transfer their Figma designs into the Wix Studio platform, allowing them to take advantage of Wix Studio's robust native business solutions, AI-powered tools and agency-level capabilities. This integration not only saves valuable time and resources but also enables designers, agencies and professionals to create more engaging and effective web experiences.
Launched in 2023, the Wix Studio platform allows users to leverage the latest AI technology and develop advanced websites at scale. It boasts a newly designed development and creation editor with robust code capabilities and multi-site management workspaces. Wix Studio empowers users to enhance their designs while harnessing its comprehensive suite of business solutions, including eCommerce, Bookings, Events and more. It also provides users with access to new monetization opportunities,
Based in Tel Aviv, Israel, WIX is one of the leading SaaS website builder platforms worldwide, which has continuously evolved since its inception in 2006. The company’s platform provides users with enterprise-grade performance, security and a reliable infrastructure.
Wix is well-positioned to benefit from the accelerating adoption of AI product offerings and WIX Studio. In the last reported quarter, management noted that more than 1 million Studio accounts have been created by agencies and designers since the rollout of WIX Studio. Rapid conversion of these new accounts has led to more Studio premium subscriptions than expected. WIX Studio is also driving healthy top-line growth in the Partners business.
Frequent launch of user-friendly applications bodes well. Recently, it expanded the presence of its AI Website Builder in different global languages apart from English. This is poised to increase user activities on the platform worldwide.
In June 2024, WIX introduced advanced AI capabilities for its mobile app builder to facilitate the seamless creation of professional and customized applications. By harnessing the power of AI technology, it improves the designing and alteration of business apps for iOS and Android.
In the last reported quarter, WIX posted revenues of $419.8 million, beating the consensus mark by 0.5%. The top line expanded 12% year over year, driven by healthy growth across the Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.
Region-wise, North America, Europe, Asia and others, and Latin America contributed 60%, 25%, 11% and 4% to the first quarter of 2024 revenues, up 11%, 13%,12% and 9% year over year, respectively.
The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 107.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 34.9% in the past year.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.