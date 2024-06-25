Adtran (ADTN) Boosts PNT Resilience With STL Technology

Adtran Holdings, Inc. ( ADTN Quick Quote ADTN - Free Report) , in collaboration with Iridium Communications Inc. ( IRDM Quick Quote IRDM - Free Report) , recently launched a cutting-edge synchronization solution for the European and Asia-Pacific regions. This solution featuring Iridium Satellite Time and Location (STL) technology marks a significant step in mitigating threats to Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), which have become vulnerable to disruptions and manipulation. By harnessing the power of low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, Iridium STL service can transmit 1,000 times stronger and more secure positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) service signals than GNSS. It also ensures continuous synchronization even in environments such as urban canyons and indoor areas, buildings where GNSS is compromised. To align with the evolving needs of modern network infrastructures, Adtran has integrated this STL service into its Oscilloquartz product lineup to provide network operators with varied options across Europe and key areas of the Asia-Pacific region. Its grandmaster clock OSA 5405-S PTP supports both STL time services and multi-constellation GNSS. Additionally, the OSA 5400 STL module is capable of extending these advanced STL and GNSS receiver capabilities to third-party equipment. The STL technology solution can enhance the resilience and reliability of critical infrastructure sectors, including 5G, data centers, smart grids and defense in major countries of Western and Eastern Europe, Turkey, and parts of Asia Pacific, including the majority of Southeast Asia, Japan and South Korea. Network operators can utilize the STL service solution as their primary timing data solution indoors, with robust LEO signals serving as a backup PNT source during GNSS interruptions. Further, to maximize operational flexibility, Adtran has designed two purchasing models. The ‘opex model’ provides an annual service license and is ideal for operators who need adaptable yearly budgeting. Meanwhile, the ‘capex model’ bundles STL services with essential equipment for three, five or 10 years, facilitating cost amortization similar to traditional GNSS systems. All of these can help the company to eliminate the need for outdoor antennas. This collaboration is expected to expand the market reach of the American telecommunications company across the world and improve its revenues in the upcoming quarters. Shares of Adtran have lost 48.8% over the past year against the industry’s growth of 46.1%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Adtran currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A couple of better-ranked stocks in the industry have been discussed below.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) at present, supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets such as cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Arista delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.39%. It has a long-term growth expectation of 16.07%. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure services. Currently, Motorola holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 7.54% and has a long-term growth expectation of 9.47%. In the last reported quarter, Motorola delivered an earnings surprise of 11.51%.
