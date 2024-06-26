Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Enterprise Products Partners (
EPD Quick Quote EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.12, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.
Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 2.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.04%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.03 billion, indicating a 31.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $58.34 billion, indicating changes of +7.91% and +17.35%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.
It's also important to note that EPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Enterprise Products Partners (EPD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.12, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.
Shares of the provider of midstream energy services have appreciated by 2.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.69% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Enterprise Products Partners in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Enterprise Products Partners is projected to report earnings of $0.65 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.04%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $14.03 billion, indicating a 31.74% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.73 per share and a revenue of $58.34 billion, indicating changes of +7.91% and +17.35%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Enterprise Products Partners. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. Enterprise Products Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.28.
It's also important to note that EPD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.