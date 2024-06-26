We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Amgen (AMGN) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
Amgen (AMGN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $319.31, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest biotech drugmaker had gained 4.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.3%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Amgen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.86, down 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.27 billion, indicating a 18.34% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.47 per share and a revenue of $32.98 billion, representing changes of +4.4% and +17.01%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amgen. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Amgen holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Amgen is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.31, so one might conclude that Amgen is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that AMGN currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.15 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.