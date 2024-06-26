Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Emerson Electric (
EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $107.87, indicating a -1.33% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.16%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments had lost 3.61% in the past month. In that same time, the Industrial Products sector lost 3.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.83%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Emerson Electric in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.41, reflecting a 9.3% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.45 billion, indicating a 12.7% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.47 per share and a revenue of $17.57 billion, signifying shifts of +23.2% and +15.85%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Emerson Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.77.
One should further note that EMR currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Manufacturing - Electronics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.91 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 23, this industry ranks in the top 10% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
