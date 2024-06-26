We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) standing at $73.02, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 23.39% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 97.62%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $127.4 million, reflecting a 19.58% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $524.8 million, which would represent changes of +131.32% and +23.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MoneyLion Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.58 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.96 for its industry.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
