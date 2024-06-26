We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
United Airlines (UAL) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw United Airlines (UAL - Free Report) ending at $48.52, denoting a -1.34% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.16%.
Shares of the airline witnessed a loss of 4.93% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Airlines in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.02, signifying a 20.08% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.25 billion, up 7.59% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.93 per share and a revenue of $57.83 billion, representing changes of -1.19% and +7.65%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Airlines. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, United Airlines boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, United Airlines is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.95. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.06 of its industry.
Investors should also note that UAL has a PEG ratio of 0.49 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.83 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UAL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.