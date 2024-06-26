Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $57.13, indicating a -0.95% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.1%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 3.4% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.36% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.83% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.60, indicating a 300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.17 billion, up 0.2% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.58 per share and a revenue of $52.89 billion, representing changes of +92.54% and +0.03%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.68% increase. Tyson Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.41, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.
It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.42. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.42.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
