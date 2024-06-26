Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 26th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN - Free Report) is a travel healthcare staffing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 18.4% downward over the last 60 days.

ALLIENT INC (ALNT - Free Report) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty-controlled motion components and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Denso (DNZOY - Free Report) is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

