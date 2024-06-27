We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air (DAL) to Introduce Orlando-Heathrow Route in Winter
In a customer-friendly move, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) intends to launch flights from London Heathrow to Orlando in Florida this winter. DAL will operate this seasonal route four times a week in the Oct 26, 2024-Mar 29, 2025 time frame. An A330-900neo aircraft featuring Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin experiences, to uplift the travel experience of passengers, will operate on the route.
Once this route becomes operational, Orlando will become DAL's eighth destination in the United States to be served directly from London for this winter season. The route will also be the airline’s first non-stop one between the U.K. and Florida.
The route expands Delta’s network between Florida and Europe, as the carrier already operates nonstop winter flights connecting Orlando and Amsterdam. Earlier in the year, DAL announced that daily flights between Tampa and Amsterdam will operate from Oct 26, to broaden its transatlantic portfolio.
With passenger volumes likely to be high this winter, DAL recently announced the most expansive winter schedule yet for popular ski destinations. Given this anticipation, DAL’s decision to introduce the Orlando-Heathrow route this winter is prudent and likely to attract substantial additional traffic.
Air travel demand has been buoyant in the post-COVID scenario, with people resuming their daily activities. The scenario has boosted the top-line growth of most airlines, including Delta. Owing to upbeat air-travel demand, shares of DAL have gained 21.3% year to date compared with its industry’s 11.9% growth.
