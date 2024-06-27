Bruker's (BRKR) Strategic Buyouts Aid Amid Macroeconomic Woes

Bruker’s ( BRKR Quick Quote BRKR - Free Report) strong growth reflects its fundamental commitment to innovate high-value solutions and the ongoing portfolio transformation. Yet, the company’s operations are marred by excessive currency exposure and macroeconomic headwinds. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Within Bruker’s BSI Nano segment, over the past few quarters, microelectronics and semiconmetrology tools have grown on strong bookings and backlog. The artificial intelligence megatrend is a key factor driving the success of the semiconductor metrology and advanced packaging tools business.
The business is seeing robust revenue growth across its end markets, including academic, government, industrial, and semiconductor metrology. Particularly, the NANO surface division and advanced X-ray and core tools are witnessing strong revenue growth. Bruker NANO Life Science fluorescence microscopy is gaining from product innovation and research demand, further bolstered by the addition of Inscopix’s neuroscience research tools. During the first quarter of 2024, the group pursued a few strategic moves, like acquiring the optical cell imaging company Phasefocus Holdings Limited.
In February 2024, Bruker acquired Nanophoton Corporation, a specialist in research Raman microscopy systems, which are mainly offered in Japan and Korea. Nanophoton augments Bruker Optics’ molecular microscopy portfolio with a broad range of state-of-the-art Raman microscopy systems.
The acquisition of Bruker Cellular Analysis (formerly PhenomeX) in 2023 marked its entry into single-cell biology research tools, complementing Bruker’s emerging spatial biology business.
The CALID segment has been gaining from the strong demand for differentiated instruments, particularly in life science mass spectrometry proteomics solutions and optics spectroscopy and microscopy instruments. Bruker’s flagship timsTOF platform is a key driver in life science mass spectrometry, further bolstered by the aftermarket business and sustained growth in applied mass spectrometry and the optics infrared, near-infrared and Raman business. In 2023, the company introduced timsTOF Ultra, which has raised the bar further for sensitivity in unbiased proteomics with new technologies, next-generation ion source and next-generation TIMS technology.
On the flip side, Bruker generates a substantial portion of its revenues in the international markets, primarily in Germany and other countries in the European Union, Switzerland and Japan. As a result, currency fluctuations continue to result in foreign currency transaction losses at the company. In addition, currency fluctuations cause the price of Bruker’s products to be less competitive than its principal competitors' offerings. In the first quarter of 2024, changes in foreign currency translation rates compared to the prior year period decreased revenues by 0.1%. The company’s updated 2024 outlook projects an estimated foreign currency headwind of about 1%.
Further, many of the countries in which Bruker operates, including the United States, Russia, and certain European nations, have experienced and continue to face uncertain economic conditions. Any company conducting business in these nations tends to be impacted by unfavorable changes in economic or political conditions herein, including adverse changes in interest rates or tax rates, volatile financial and commodity markets, contraction in the availability of credit in the marketplace and changes in capital spending patterns.
Moreover, continued volatility in global financial markets might impact Bruker's customers from obtaining adequate financing for their operations and proceeding with capital spending initiatives. This may lead to a drop in sales volume, potentially affecting the company's operational results and cash flow. The continuous economic downturn could also cause Bruker to face increased pricing and cost pressure for its products and services, potentially impacting its operating margins and profitability. In the first quarter of 2024, the company's gross margin contracted 360 basis points on a 13.3% rise in costs. SG&A expenses rose 20.1% compared to the prior-year levels.
