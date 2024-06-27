We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $178.51, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
Shares of the airplane builder have appreciated by 0.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.82% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Boeing in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$1, signifying a 21.95% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.26 billion, down 7.56% from the prior-year quarter.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.67 per share and revenue of $78.48 billion, indicating changes of +71.26% and +0.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Boeing. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 67.07% decrease. Boeing is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.