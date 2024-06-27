We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Block (SQ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
The latest trading session saw Block (SQ - Free Report) ending at $63.29, denoting a -1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
The mobile payments services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 3.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The upcoming earnings release of Block will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Block is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 92.31%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $6.29 billion, indicating a 13.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $25.22 billion, indicating changes of +72.78% and +15.07%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Block. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.41% higher. At present, Block boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Block is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.48.
Investors should also note that SQ has a PEG ratio of 0.62 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Technology Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.