Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Take-Two Interactive (
TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $157.54, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 1.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 97.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.24 billion, indicating a 2.79% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $5.64 billion, representing changes of +0.4% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.9% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Take-Two Interactive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.29.
We can additionally observe that TTWO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.
Image: Bigstock
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $157.54, moving -0.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.49%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and other video games had gained 1.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Take-Two Interactive in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.01, reflecting a 97.22% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.24 billion, indicating a 2.79% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.52 per share and a revenue of $5.64 billion, representing changes of +0.4% and +5.67%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Take-Two Interactive. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.9% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Take-Two Interactive currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Take-Two Interactive's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.29.
We can additionally observe that TTWO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, positioning it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.