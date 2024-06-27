We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Tutor Perini (TPC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) reached $21.89, with a -0.18% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.
Coming into today, shares of the construction company had gained 2% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 4.68%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tutor Perini in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 122.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.18 billion, indicating a 15.35% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $4.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +18.04%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tutor Perini should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Tutor Perini is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.94 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.72.
The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 28, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.