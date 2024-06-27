CyberArk (CYBR) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The latest trading session saw CyberArk (
CYBR Quick Quote CYBR - Free Report) ending at $262.79, denoting a +0.02% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.04%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.49%.
The maker of software that detects attacks on privileged accounts's shares have seen an increase of 10.57% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The upcoming earnings release of CyberArk will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect CyberArk to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1266.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $219.26 million, up 24.69% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.04 per share and a revenue of $935.16 million, representing changes of +82.14% and +24.38%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for CyberArk. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.22% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CyberArk is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CyberArk is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 128.8. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.64.
Investors should also note that CYBR has a PEG ratio of 3.86 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computers - IT Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.
