We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $7.25, indicating a +0.14% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.
The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet's shares have seen a decrease of 8.01% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Warner Bros. Discovery in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.16, up 68.63% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.29 billion, indicating a 0.61% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
WBD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.38 per share and revenue of $41.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +70.31% and -0.52%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 99, this industry ranks in the top 40% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.