We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Vital Farms (VITL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $46.22, indicating a +1.09% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.04%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.49%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.17% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.93% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.22, signifying a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $130.81 million, up 22.89% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.94 per share and a revenue of $578.5 million, representing changes of +59.32% and +22.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vital Farms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Vital Farms is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, Vital Farms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.9.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.