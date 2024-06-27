We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Archer Aviation Inc. (ACHR - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.65, demonstrating a -0.27% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.49%.
Shares of the company have appreciated by 14.38% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Archer Aviation Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Archer Aviation Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.84%.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Archer Aviation Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Archer Aviation Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.