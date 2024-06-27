We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
The most recent trading session ended with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) standing at $13.49, reflecting a -1.89% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.49%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 10.01% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing an 800% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $258.34 million, up 23.55% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $1.1 billion, demonstrating changes of +81.25% and +20.51%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 47.69. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.48 of its industry.
Meanwhile, LSPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.43. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.43.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.