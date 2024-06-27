Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jun 27, 2024

  • Rivian Automotive Inc.’s ((RIVN - Free Report) ) shares soared 23.2% following news that the company secured a $5 billion investment from Volkswagen Group.
  • Shares of Whirlpool Corp. ((WHR - Free Report) ) jumped 17.1% following news, citing people familiar with the matter that Bosch is considering making an offer for the, the company.
  • Shares of UniFirst Corp. ((UNF - Free Report) ) climbed 14% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.88.
  • Progress Software Corp.’s ((PRGS - Free Report) ) shares surged 12.8% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.

