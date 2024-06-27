We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Higher Returns
Nuveen Investments, headquartered in Chicago, IL, was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen. The company aims to provide financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. It provides these services through an independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Nuveen is the number one farmland assets manager in the world and a leader in alternative investments. In its Multi-Asset Solutions, the company had $1.2 trillion of assets under management as of Mar 31, 2024. Nuveen offers a wide range of asset classes and products, ranging from equity and alternative funds to municipal and taxable fixed-income bond funds.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Nuveen mutual funds, viz.,Nuveen Mid Cap Value Premier (TRVPX - Free Report) , Nuveen Large Cap Value Retire (TRLCX - Free Report) and Nuveen Core Equity Premier (TRPGX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value Premier fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of medium-sized U.S. companies, categorized by the Russell Midcap Value Index.
Nuveen Mid Cap Value Premier fund has three-year annualized returns of 5.2%. As of the end of January 2024, TRVPX held 73 issues, with 2.1% of its assets invested in Permian Resources Corp.
Nuveen Large Cap Value Retire fund invests most of its assets in equity securities large-cap companies. TRLCX advisors also invest in companies with market capitalization identical to those included on the Russell 1000 Value Index and in securities of companies believed to be undervalued.
Nuveen Large Cap Value Retire fund has three-year annualized returns of 7%. TRLCX has an expense ratio of 0.66%.
Nuveen Core Equity Premier fund invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend generation, or both. TRPGX advisors primarily invest in large-cap companies.
Nuveen Core Equity Premier fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. Valerie Grant has been one of the fund managers of TRPGX since November 2022.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Nuveen mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
