Bragg Gaming (BRAG) Expands in Pennsylvania With BetMGM
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG - Free Report) advanced its collaboration with BetMGM by launching its newest games and Remote Game Server (“RGS”) technology in Pennsylvania. Before this launch, the company extended its content’s market reach in New Jersey in 2023 and Michigan in 2022 with BetMGM.
From this launch, Pennsylvania’s BetMGM players can access content titles from Bragg’s Atomic Slot Lab proprietary content studio including Egyptian Magic, Fairy Dust, and many more upcoming titles. Furthermore, the players will soon enjoy forthcoming content from Bragg’s Las Vegas-based proprietary content studio, Wild Streak Gaming, and titles from multiple exclusive content partners under the Powered By Bragg program comprising King Show Games and Sega Sammy Creation.
Every casino game available on Bragg Gaming’s new RGS technology houses its Fuze promotional tools, which offer player engagement features on games such as free rounds, tournaments, and quests. BRAG is optimistic about entering the Pennsylvania gaming market as it will take the company a step forward in meeting its commitment to delivering innovative and engaging content to players across North America.
Online Gaming – Growth Driver of BRAG
Bragg Gaming is diligently focusing on transforming itself into a content-focused iGaming solutions provider across expanding North American and European markets. This strategic move is backed by expanding and diversifying its content portfolio through organic and inorganic initiatives, entering into accretive partnerships, and focusing on expanding its footprint.
Focusing on expanding its product portfolio, during the first quarter of 2024, Bragg Gaming released 19 new exclusive online casino games, including seven from its in-house Bragg's Studios. The company also launched online games in the United States for the first time from the popular land-based slots developer King Show Games, which further boosted its strong exclusive games road map for North America. Furthermore, Bragg Gaming delivered and deployed its second custom slot game developed for Caesars Digital, Boardwalk Slots Bankers in cash, which is now exclusively live on Caesars Palace online casino and Caesars Sportsbook online casino in Michigan and New Jersey.
Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally. The company has observed exciting potential in the newly regulated markets of Brazil, Peru, and Finland, accompanied by untapped opportunities in regions like Africa.
Shares of this content and technology solutions provider to the iGaming industry have surged 88.7% in the past year, outperforming the Zacks Gaming industry’s 9.2% growth.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Bragg Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 stocks here.
RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has gained 56.5% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies growth of 16.9% and 64%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
PlayAGS, Inc. (AGS - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AGS has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 33.3%, on average. The stock has gained 106.3% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for AGS’s 2024 sales and EPS implies growth of 6.5% and 3,000%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ATGE has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.8%, on average. The stock has surged 95% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATGE’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 5.3% and 16.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.