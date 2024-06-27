NetApp's (NTAP) AI-based Ransomware Solution Wins AAA Rating

NetApp, Inc. ( NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) recently announced that its ONTAP Autonomous Ransomware Protection with Artificial Intelligence (ARP/AI) has attained the AAA rating from SE Labs, an independent security testing organization. The AAA rating validates the efficient performance of NTAP's AI-powered ransomware detection capabilities, showcasing its industry-leading effectiveness in protecting organizations against critical cybersecurity threats. With the rapid evolution of ransomware attacks, enterprises are in pressing need of real-time threat detection and response capabilities to safeguard their data and maintain business continuity. NetApp’s ARP/AI technology addresses these concerns by embedding advanced ransomware detection directly into the storage infrastructure, providing a proactive and automated defense against these malicious attacks. SE Labs, renowned for its stringent testing of security products and services, thoroughly evaluated NetApp ARP/AI's performance, subjecting it to robust trials against hundreds of known ransomware variants. As a result, the solution demonstrated a 99% detection rate and also attained a 100% detection rate of legitimate files with zero false positives, noted NTAP. This proves the solution’s capability to run in businesses without generating alert fatigue. By integrating AI-infused ransomware detection directly into its ONTAP storage systems, the company empowers organizations to enhance their cyber resilience and minimize the impact of ransomware attacks. The continuous retraining of the ARP/AI technology on the latest ransomware variants ensures that it provides the best-in-class safeguard capabilities backed by a future-proof defense against the ever-evolving ransomware landscape, highlighted NTAP. Headquartered in San Jose, CA, NetApp provides enterprise storage and data management software and hardware products and services to organizations and also equips them to manage multiple cloud environments effectively. The company reports revenues under two segments — Hybrid Cloud and Public Cloud. In the last reported quarter, NTAP’s revenues grew 6% year over year to $1.67 billion. The growth trajectory was cushioned by robust demand across the all-flash and cloud storage portfolio. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.4%. The company expects the new AFF A-series, along with its C-series and ASA products, to capture further share in the all-flash market. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, the company’s All-Flash Array Business’s annualized net revenue run rate was $3.6 billion, up 17% year over year. Total billings rose 8% year over year to $1.8 billion. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). NTAP’s shares have surged 70.7% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 111.4%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. SIMO is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
