Realty Income Corp. (O) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Realty Income Corp. (
O Quick Quote O - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $52.43, demonstrating a -0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.3%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 2.95% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's loss of 0.57% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Realty Income Corp. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.05, reflecting a 5% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting a 27.74% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.21 per share and revenue of $5.22 billion, indicating changes of +5.25% and +27.89%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Realty Income Corp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.35% increase. At present, Realty Income Corp. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.71 of its industry.
It's also important to note that O currently trades at a PEG ratio of 4.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. REIT and Equity Trust - Retail stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Retail industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
