Upland Software (UPLD) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $2.60, demonstrating a -0.76% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software had lost 13.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Upland Software in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Upland Software is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 31.82%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $67.91 million, down 8.85% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $274.61 million, signifying shifts of -32.99% and -7.8%, respectively, from the last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Upland Software. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Upland Software presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Upland Software is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.05. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 29.97.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.