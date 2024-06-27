We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The latest trading session saw Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) ending at $119.33, denoting a +1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Heading into today, shares of the civil construction company had lost 2.54% over the past month, outpacing the Construction sector's loss of 5% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sterling Infrastructure in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.47, signifying a 15.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sterling Infrastructure presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 for its industry.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.