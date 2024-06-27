Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Builders FirstSource (
BLDR Quick Quote BLDR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $137.86, indicating a +0.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.09% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.
Shares of the construction supply company witnessed a loss of 12.33% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Builders FirstSource in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Builders FirstSource is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 18.77%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.48 billion, reflecting a 1% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.93 per share and a revenue of $17.82 billion, representing changes of -11.38% and +4.25%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.44% lower. Builders FirstSource is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Builders FirstSource is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.58. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.01 of its industry.
It's also important to note that BLDR currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Retail industry stood at 2.28 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
