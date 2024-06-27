We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Deckers (DECK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Deckers (DECK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $999.91, moving +1.9% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.09%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.3%.
The the stock of maker of Ugg footwear has fallen by 7.86% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $3.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $801.36 million, up 18.58% from the year-ago period.
DECK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $4.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.9% and +10.78%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. As of now, Deckers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.07. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.57 of its industry.
Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 3.28. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.