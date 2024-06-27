United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $135.83, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.3%.
Shares of the package delivery service have appreciated by 2.78% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 1.91% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.38%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of United Parcel Service in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2, indicating a 21.26% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $22.37 billion, indicating a 1.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.22 per share and a revenue of $93.05 billion, representing changes of -6.38% and +2.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, United Parcel Service holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, United Parcel Service is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.22, so one might conclude that United Parcel Service is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.47.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
