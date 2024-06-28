Tyler (TYL) Enhances Presence in Maine With a New Office

Tyler Technologies, Inc.’s ( TYL Quick Quote TYL - Free Report) shares have risen 18.1% year to date, significantly outperforming the Zacks Business - Software Services industry’s decline of 1.8%. This robust performance is driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies by public sector bodies and governments across the United States.
To further support its mission of driving digital transformation in the public sector, Tyler recently opened a new office in Orono, ME. This state-of-the-art facility is set to accommodate approximately 75 full-time and part-time employees, enhancing Tyler's operational capacity and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and community engagement.
TYL has a robust workforce in Maine, with more than 1,250 employees based in the state. The company has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work in Maine, which is a testament to its positive workplace culture and employee-centric policies.
Located in the heart of Orono, the new office embodies Tyler's long-standing presence in Maine. The strategic location near the University of Maine underscores the company's focus on fostering collaboration with academic institutions.
The announcement of a new office in Orono came within a couple of days of opening a new manufacturing facility in Kingston Springs, TN, to support the growth of its Enterprise Corrections software. The production facility is expected to contribute to Tyler’s growing need to support its operations in more than 500 correctional facilities across 32 states.
Favorable Industry Trends
The public sector's increasing reliance on technology to improve efficiency and service delivery bodes well for Tyler. Governments at all levels are investing in digital transformation initiatives, which include modernizing legacy systems, enhancing cybersecurity and adopting cloud-based solutions. As a trusted partner to the public sector, TYL is well positioned to benefit from these industry trends.
TYL is also leveraging its partnership with
Microsoft ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) and Amazon’s ( AMZN Quick Quote AMZN - Free Report) Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) and implementing their offerings to deliver its solutions.
TYL has collaborated with Microsoft to develop core public sector functionality in MSFT’s Dynamics 365 for finance and operations. The company recently signed an extended collaboration agreement with its long-standing partner, Amazon’s AWS, to accelerate the migration of its clients from on-premise to the cloud ecosystem.
A robust demand environment, along with its sustained focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing partnerships, is driving Tyler’s financial performance. In the first quarter of 2024, its revenues and non-GAAP EPS soared 8.6% and 25%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 revenues is pegged at $2.12 billion, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. The consensus mark for earnings has been revised upward by 4 cents to $9.19 per share over the past 60 days and indicates a 17.8% improvement from the prior-year level.
The company has a long-term estimated earnings growth rate of 15%, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 10.2%.
Near-Term Challenges
Tyler faces near-term challenges, including delayed procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles, caused by ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties. Many of its customers are wary of a probable economic slowdown that is evident from their low budget allocation for digital transformation.
TYL competes with industry leaders like
Oracle ( ORCL Quick Quote ORCL - Free Report) and SAP across various markets. These include Public Sector Cloud, PeopleSoft ERP solution, JD Edwards by Oracle and S/4HANA, SuccessFactors, Ariba, Analytics Cloud and Integrated Business Planning by SAP.
The competition from Oracle and SAP forces TYL to continuously invest in research and development. Moreover, the rising competition keeps Tyler’s product pricing under pressure, affecting its gross margin.
Conclusion
The opening of the new office in Orono represents a well-planned move for Tyler, enabling this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company to enhance its operational capabilities and foster community and university partnerships.

Although TYL faces near-term macroeconomic headwinds and consistent competitive pressure from its peers, the company is continuously expanding its market presence and rolling out innovative solutions to grow its public sector customer base. Moreover, its partnership with big companies like Microsoft and Amazon is an upside that gives investors confidence in its prospects.
Tyler (TYL) Enhances Presence in Maine With a New Office
The opening of the new office in Orono represents a well-planned move for Tyler, enabling this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company to enhance its operational capabilities and foster community and university partnerships. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
