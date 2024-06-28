We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Kura Sushi (KRUS) Reports Q3 Preliminary Results, Stock Down
Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS - Free Report) reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 preliminary results. The company’s shares lost 13.8% in the after-hours trading session on Jun 27.
The lower-than-expected preliminary financial results for the fiscal third quarter were due to unanticipated softness in the California market. Despite the unexpected sales volumes, the company’s team made diligent efforts to control costs, which allowed KRUS to maintain its restaurant-level operating profit margins of 20% and manage general and administrative costs effectively.
Q3 Preliminary Results
The company expects total sales to be $63.1 million. In third-quarter fiscal 2024, comparable restaurant sales are likely to have increased 0.6% year over year. The company expects restaurant-level operating profit to be 20% of sales.
For fiscal 2024, KRUS now anticipates total sales to be in the range of $235 million to $237 million.
The company views the sales pressure as transitory and expects consumer strength to normalize over time. Kura Sushi remains optimistic about its long-term potential and sees this period as an opportunity to drive new efficiencies and strengthen the organization.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Restaurant Development
In the fiscal third quarter of 2024, the company launched four new restaurants located in Orlando, FL, Atlanta, GA, Scarsdale, NY and Roseville, CA.
KRUS currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 10.1% in the past year, compared with the industry’s decline of 23.4%.
Key Picks
Wingstop Inc. (WING - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
It has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average. The stock has surged 116.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WING’s 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates a rise of 27.5% and 36.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 213.4%, on average. EAT’s shares have risen 104% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates 5% and 41.3% growth, respectively, from the year-earlier actuals.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (LOCO - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 19.4%, on average. LOCO’s shares have risen 27.8% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOCO’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates 3.8% and 9.9% growth, respectively, from the prior-year figures.