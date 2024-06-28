We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chart Industries' (GTLS) IPSMR Technology Selected by Argent
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) recently secured a contract from Argent LNG to provide its mid-scale modular liquefaction solution, IPSMR (Integrated Pre-Cooled Single Mixed Refrigerant) process technology, for the latter’s Port Fourchon,LA-based 20 MTPA LNG facility.
Based in Louisiana, Argent is engaged in offering LNG and LNG-related services to its customers. With a focus on innovation, efficiency and care for the environment, Argent aims to play a crucial role in the future of U.S. energy exports.
Chart Industries’ IPSMR technology helps in enhancing efficiency and performance in liquefaction systems. It helps LNG facilities to optimize resource utilization and reduce operational costs. Its modular design facilitates customization, thereby improving adaptability to various site conditions and gas turbine power specifications.
The IPSMR technology will enable Ardent to offer an optimal solution to the market, thus catering to the increasing demand for LNG-related services. Also, Chart Industries is expected to book another IPSMR technology and equipment order in 2025.
Zacks Rank
Chart Industries currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). In the year-to-date period, GTLS stock has gained 5.3% compared with the industry’s 1.9% rise.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
