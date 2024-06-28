We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Novavax (NVAX) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Novavax (NVAX - Free Report) ending at $12.66, denoting a -1.33% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.71%.
The the stock of vaccine maker has fallen by 15.87% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of $1.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 94.83%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $429.83 million, indicating a 1.27% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.49 per share and a revenue of $999.14 million, signifying shifts of +109.06% and +1.57%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Novavax. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5945.71% upward. At present, Novavax boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novavax has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.34 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.88.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 90, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
