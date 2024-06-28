We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Fell More Than Broader Market
Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed at $118.34 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.83% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.41% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.
Shares of the civil construction company witnessed a loss of 3.84% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Construction sector with its loss of 4.69% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.47, reflecting a 15.75% increase from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Sterling Infrastructure is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.89, so one might conclude that Sterling Infrastructure is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, positioning it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.