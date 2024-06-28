We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Celestica (CLS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Celestica (CLS - Free Report) standing at $57.33, reflecting a +0.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.71%.
Coming into today, shares of the electronics manufacturing services company had lost 0.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.52%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.53%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Celestica in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Celestica is projected to report earnings of $0.81 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.25 billion, up 15.78% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.32 per share and a revenue of $9.12 billion, indicating changes of +36.63% and +14.59%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Celestica. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Celestica is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Celestica has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.25 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.04.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CLS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.