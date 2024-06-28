Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Lockheed Martin (
LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $467.10, demonstrating a -0.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.71%.
The aerospace and defense company's stock has climbed by 1.34% in the past month, exceeding the Aerospace sector's loss of 1.78% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.53%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.45 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.16%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $17.03 billion, reflecting a 2.04% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $26.26 per share and revenue of $69.72 billion. These totals would mark changes of -5.61% and +3.18%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Lockheed Martin possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Lockheed Martin is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.06 of its industry.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. LMT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
